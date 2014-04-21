BEIJING, April 21 China has shut down more than
100 websites carrying pornography and closed thousands of
accounts on social media sites in an re-newed effort to clean up
the internet, state media reported.
The campaign, named "Cleaning the Web 2014", was launched in
response to the spread of online pornography despite repeated
bans, according to a circular issued by the National Office
Against Pornographic and Illegal Publications.
Pornography is illegal in China, but some overseas critics
are concerned that the crackdown on material deemed obscene is
the latest government attempt to tighten its grip on the
internet and will be used in broader censorship of websites.
In the latest drive, authorities have closed 110 websites
and more than 3,300 accounts on China-based social networking
services, and deleted more than 200,000 items containing
pornography since January, the official Xinhua news agency
reported on Sunday.
"Disseminating pornographic information online severely
harms the physical and mental health of minors, and seriously
corrupts social ethos," an unidentified official with the State
Internet Information Office was cited by Xinhua as saying.
The campaign, set to last until November, comes after a
crackdown on Wechat, Tencent Holdings Ltd's social
messaging app, which has had dozens of widely read accounts run
by outspoken columnists shut down.
It also follows a move last year to purge online
rumour-mongering, widely seen as a tool to punish critics of the
ruling Communist Party, which has chilled political disclosure
especially on Weibo, China's version of Twitter.
Sina Corp, a major Chinese web portal, temporarily
shut down its entire online reading section shortly after the
campaign was launched, because "works containing inappropriate
content have appeared," the company said in a statement on one
of its Weibo microblogs.
Last week, a Beijing court sentenced a man to three years in
prison for spreading rumours on Weibo that the court said
defamed celebrities and the government.
