SHANGHAI Aug 5 China is planning to set up
"network security offices" in major Internet companies and for
websites so authorities can move more quickly against illegal
online behaviour, the Ministry of Public Security said in a
statement.
Police should take a leading role in online security and
work closely with Internet regulators, the deputy minister, Chen
Zhimin, told a conference in Beijing on Tuesday.
"We will set up 'network security offices' inside important
website and Internet firms, so that we can catch criminal
behaviour online at the earliest possible point," Chen said,
according to the statement.
Authorities have been tightening control over domestic
Internet in recent years and have at times admonished social
media companies like Tencent Holdings Ltd and Sina
Corp for failing to move quickly enough to remove
pornography, scams, rumours or politically sensitive content.
The government published a draft cybersecurity law last
month consolidating its control over data, with significant
potential consequences for Internet service providers and
multinational firms doing business in the country.
The law will strengthen user privacy protection from hackers
and data resellers but elevates the government's powers to
obtain records on, and block dissemination of, private
information deemed illegal.
"As the country enters the Internet age, network security
has become a national security issue and social stability issue,
important to economic development and a serious day-to-day
working issue for citizens," the ministry said in the statement.
The new measures would help protect personal information as
well as helping prevent online theft, fraud and rumour
spreading, it said.
Last month, the largely rubber stamp parliament passed a
sweeping national security law that tightened government control
in politics, culture, the military, the economy, technology and
the environment.
Cybersecurity has been an irksome area in relations with
economic partners like the United States and the European Union,
which see many recently proposed rules as unfair to foreign
companies.
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Robert Birsel)