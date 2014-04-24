BEIJING, April 24 Chinese Internet firm Sina
Corp has been stripped of its online publication
licence after being targeted in a pornography crackdown, state
media reported, prompting a 4.5 percent drop in its share price.
Twenty articles and four videos posted on Sina.com contained
"lewd and pornographic content", the official Xinhua news agency
said, citing a statement by the National Office Against
Pornographic and Illegal Publications.
"As of result, the State Administration of Press,
Publication, Radio, Film and Television revoked the company's
two crucial licences on Internet publication and audio and video
dissemination," Xinhua said.
China has shut down more than 100 websites carrying
pornography and closed thousands of accounts on social media
sites in a campaign to clean up the Internet, the news agency
reported earlier this week.
Pornography is illegal in China, but some overseas critics
are concerned that the crackdown on material deemed obscene is
the latest government attempt to tighten its grip on the
Internet and will be used in broader censorship of websites.
(Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Pravin Char)