BEIJING Jan 23 Internet services that allow
people to freely access blocked websites and apps from within
China have seen more severe disruptions this week, said three
providers, moves that Chinese state media said were justified.
The services affected include popular Virtual Private
Network (VPN) providers Astrill, StrongVPN and Golden Frog,
which are engaged in a technological arms race to one-up China's
highly sophisticated Great Firewall internet censorship system.
"This week's attack on VPNs that affected us and other VPN
providers is more sophisticated than what we've seen in the
past," said Sunday Yokubaitis, president of Golden Frog.
Chinese internet analysts said internet services should
observe the network governance of the country "for safety,"
according to the Global Times, an influential tabloid published
by the ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily
newspaper.
A cyber security expert at a government-backed Chinese
think-tank told the Global Times that China's Great Firewall
"has been upgraded for cyberspace sovereignty", in a rare
acknowledgement in state-run media of the country's efforts to
block technical workarounds to the firewall.
Attacks and blocks on foreign internet services have become
increasingly common in China. Censors maintain a tight grip on
what can and cannot be published online to eliminate anything
seen as a threat to the ruling Communist Party.
VPNs allow individuals and companies to access websites and
services that are normally blocked in China, including those
operated by Google Inc, Facebook Inc and
Twitter Inc.
Almost all foreign and many domestic companies in China use
VPNs to conduct business relatively unimpeded by disruptions to
web services. The services that have seen disruptions recently
are widely used by individuals, largely affecting mobile
devices.
A notice from Astrill this week said that certain VPN
protocols are "blocked in almost real-time" in China.
StrongVPN said on its blog that some of its servers were not
working for users in China. Golden Frog, which operates the
service VyprVPN, also reported heightened disruptions in recent
past days.
Hua Chunying, a spokeswoman for China's Foreign Ministry,
said she had not seen reports related to the VPN disruptions and
was not aware of the specifics.
