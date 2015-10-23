HONG KONG Oct 23 China International Capital
Corp (CICC), one of China's biggest investment banks, plans to
raise up to HK$6.28 billion ($810 million) from a Hong Kong
initial public offering, IFR reported on Friday, citing sources
with direct knowledge of the deal.
CICC will sell the shares in an indicative range of
HK$9.12-$10.28 per share, Thomson Reuters publication IFR
reported, citing one of the sources.
CICC has already secured $400 million-500 million in initial
cornerstone investments for the deal, IFR said, citing another
source.
A spokeswoman for CICC declined to comment.
($1 = 7.7499 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Ken Wang and Fiona Lau of IFR; Additional
reporting by Shu Zhang; Writing by Lawrence White; Editing by
Kenneth Maxwell)