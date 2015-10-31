BRIEF-Lifco posts organic growth of 7.5 pct in Q1
* Q1 net sales increased by 18.1 per cent to SEK 2,423 (2,051) million.
HONG KONG Oct 31 China International Capital Corp (CICC) has priced its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) at the top end of a HK$9.12 to HK$10.28 ($1.2-$1.3) indicative price range, IFR reported, citing people close to the deal.
IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, had reported that CICC, one of China's biggest investment banks, plans to raise up to HK$6.28 billion ($810 million) from a Hong Kong initial public offering.
CICC executives were not immediately available to comment.
($1 = 7.7505 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Q1 net sales increased by 18.1 per cent to SEK 2,423 (2,051) million.
* SocGen reports Q1 net income down 19 pct (Releads, adds CEO comments, details, share price)