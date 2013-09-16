By Michael Martina
| BEIJING, Sept 16
BEIJING, Sept 16 China's pricing regulator is
investigating industries where excessive profits are being made
such as eyeglasses, an antitrust official said on Monday, adding
that authorities have not opened any probe into the auto
industry.
Lawyers in China say client enquiries related to a five-year
old anti-monopoly law have jumped in recent months in the wake
of a spate of antitrust investigations across sectors ranging
from pharmaceuticals to milk powder and jewellery.
Last month a Chinese automotive association said it was
collecting data on the price of all foreign cars sold in the
country for the National Development and Reform Commission
(NDRC), which regulates prices.
But Xu Kunlin, head of the NDRC's anti-monopoly bureau, told
a panel at an antitrust forum in Beijing that the agency had
"not selected the auto industry for investigation".
"We hope that our investigations will bring prices down in
industries in which they are high," said Xu, instead singling
out the cost of glasses frames and lenses, which he said were
"many times higher" in China, without giving specific examples.
"I can reveal to everyone today that we are currently
investigating spectacles. Actually, the investigation has
proceeded smoothly. The relevant companies have all made
admissions," Xu said without naming any firms.
Xu did not respond when the panel moderator - Huang Yong, a
well-known legal scholar at China's University of International
Business and Economics - noted that Xu's comments did not mean
the NDRC would not investigate the auto industry in the future.
The official Xinhua news agency has said foreign carmakers
were reaping exorbitant profits selling imported luxury cars in
China and should face an antitrust investigation.
China has become a key market for luxury carmakers, with 2.7
million expected to be sold each year by 2020, overtaking the
United States as the world's leader in the segment.
VIOLATIONS WILL BE INVESTIGATED
Xu defended his agency's practices against what some lawyers
have said is the targeting of foreign firms, saying state-owned
enterprises, Chinese and foreign companies had all complained
that they were being singled out by the agency.
"We don't have a concept in our minds about who we are
targeting. So long as there is a violation of the law, it will
be investigated," Xu said.
The NDRC has launched nearly 20 pricing-related probes into
domestic and foreign firms in the last three years, according to
official media reports and research published by law firms.
In particular, authorities are paying attention to whether
manufacturers are forcing retailers to set minimum prices for
products, which would contravene the anti-monopoly law.
Some antitrust experts argue foreign companies have been
more vulnerable to regulators since they lack domestic political
backing.
Reuters reported on Aug. 21 that an NDRC official put
pressure on some 30 foreign firms at a meeting in late July to
confess to any antitrust violations and warned them against
hiring external lawyers to fight accusations from regulators.
"We come across a lot of companies, especially Chinese
companies and our domestic lawyers, who don't understand
[antitrust law], so our communication with them can be very
difficult," Xu said.
"So we very much welcome companies to invite external
lawyers to participate in the case investigation."
(Editing by Dean Yates)