BEIJING Dec 27 China will speed the
vetting of merger and acquisition proposals in 2012 to handle a
fast growing number of domestic and cross-border deals, a
commerce ministry official said on Tuesday.
Shang Ming, who heads the anti-trust division of the
Ministry of Commerce, said the sluggish global economy had
slowed down organic business expansion and pushed companies
towards increasing sales through M&A deals.
"The M&A cases have increased at a very fast pace this year,
so we are studying how to improve our methods and work
efficiency next year to shorten the time for evaluating a deal,"
Shang told reporters at a media briefing.
He said his ministry had received 194 applications for M&A
deals from both domestic and foreign companies between January
and mid-December, up 43 percent from a year earlier.
The ministry had finished vetting 160 cases, with 94 percent
of them being approved, Shang said.
He also rejected criticism that China used its anti-monopoly
law to unfairly block the expansion of foreign and
private-sector firms.
"We have always implemented the anti-trust law fairly on all
types of companies, including state-owned, private and foreign
firms," he said.
Beijing's rejection of deals, such as Coca-Cola's bid
to buy local fruit juice maker Huiyuan in 2010, has
attracted sharp criticism from foreign commentators.
China appears, however, to have relaxed its anti-trust
vetting this year.
The commerce ministry has approved Nestle's plan
to purchase a Singapore-listed Chinese candy maker, Hsu Fu Chi
International, and also given the green light to Yum Brands'
takeover of Little Sheep Group Ltd
.
China launched its anti-trust law in 2008.
Under the law, enterprises with annual revenue of 10 billion
yuan ($1.58 billion) globally and 400 million yuan in China must
seek government approval for proposed acquisitions.
China's regulatory framework for reviewing mergers and
acquisitions is fragmented. Apart from the Ministry of Commerce,
several agencies including the National Development and Reform
Commission have a voice.