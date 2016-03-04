By Michelle Chen
| HONG KONG, March 4
HONG KONG, March 4 Foreign investors have
welcomed China's landmark decision to open up its interbank bond
market but are unlikely to jump in soon amid lingering concerns
over the slowing economy and the outlook for its yuan currency.
While the move is expected to attract huge inflows into
Chinese bonds in the medium- to-long term, which could help
offset downward pressure on the yuan, foreigners are likely to
wait for more economic and policy clarity, analysts said.
Others are likely to be more interested in higher-yielding
offshore bonds, especially given expectations that China's
central bank will cut interest rates further this year along
with a host of other policy easing measures.
That would put further pressure on the yuan, which
economists expect to fall another 3.5 percent against the dollar
in the next 12 months, according to a Reuters poll.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in late February that
it would allow certain types of foreign investors to buy bonds
in its interbank bond market and would scrap quotas for
long-term investors such as pension funds and charity funds.
It significantly widened foreign access to the world's
third-largest debt market from the current Qualified Foreign
Institutional Investor (QFII) and Renminbi QFII (RQFII)
channels, which are restricted by license and quota approvals.
"The near-term impact may be moderate, as funding costs (of
the yuan) are high and the market remains more focused on yuan
depreciation risk," Nomura analysts wrote in a research note.
The annualised FX implied yields that show yuan funding
costs are above 4 percent for tenors beyond nine months in Hong
Kong, substantially higher than the onshore government bond
yields that investors receive as returns.
Overseas investors now own a meagre 2 percent of China's $7
trillion bond market, much lower than South Korea (6.5 percent)
and India (4.5 percent), not to mention markets that have
already been included in the JP Morgan GBI-EM diversified
benchmark index.
Foreign holdings of Chinese bonds actually decreased by a
record high of 49.6 billion yuan ($7.58 billion) in January,
according to official data.
"Investors are taking a wait and see approach on how the
yuan and economy will perform. Inflows to and outflows from my
fund are flat so far this year," said a fixed-income fund
manager who reported heavy redemptions at the end of last year
that left much of his RQFII quota unused.
Much higher yields in the offshore yuan bond market are also
stealing the thunder from onshore bonds.
"Dim sum bond yields are more attractive to us and we are
overweighting dim sum bonds versus onshore bonds," said Hayden
Briscoe, director of Asia Pacific fixed income at
AllianceBernstein that has investments in both markets.
For onshore bond investments, Briscoe said he was targeting
a yield of about 3 percent for 10-year government bonds, versus
2.88 percent now.
The yield spread between onshore and offshore yuan bond
markets remains wide with three-year government bonds trading at
2.49/2.43 percent onshore versus 4.01/3.62 percent offshore.
"We can only see more foreign fund flows to the domestic
interbank bond market until onshore-offshore yield gap narrows,"
said the head of fixed income research at a Chinese bank in Hong
Kong.
Deutsche Bank expects foreign ownership of yuan bonds to
rise to 8-10 percent of China's debt market in the next five
years, implying approximately 8-10 trillion yuan of potential
capital inflows.
($1 = 6.5439 Chinese yuan renminbi)
