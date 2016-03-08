HONG KONG, March 8 China has scrapped investment
quota for all eligible foreign asset managers to enter its
interbank debt market and the implementation details are
expected to be finalized this month, Standard Chartered said on
Tuesday.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in February that it
would allow all kinds of financial institutions that are
registered outside of China to buy bonds in the interbank market
and would scrap quotas for medium and long-term investors.
The regulator has yet to announce any operational details of
this expanded investment scheme, leaving market players in the
dark for now on whether individual quotas will be set for fund
managers other than medium and long-term investors and if FX
conversions should be conducted onshore or offshore.
"Our later clarification shows that basically it's open for
all investors and as long as your agent banks agree to onboard
you and you complete your filing with the PBOC, there is no
individual quota," said Becky Liu, a senior rates strategist at
Standard Chartered in Hong Kong.
"They only look at aggregate inflows and outflows and could
come out with the so-called macro-prudential measures if there
are extreme capital inflows or outflows," Liu said.
China introduced the interbank bond market scheme in 2010 to
allow foreign central banks, yuan clearing banks and participant
banks to buy domestic bonds. The announcement last month
significantly broadened the categories of foreign investors that
can make use of this channel.
While the move is expected to attract huge inflows into
Chinese bonds in the long term, foreigners are likely to wait
for more economic and policy clarity, analysts said.
Currently, most overseas investors have to rely on Qualified
Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) and Renminbi QFII (RQFII)
quotas to enter the $7 trillion market, which is the
third-largest in the world.
"We have a few rounds of meetings with the regulators and
they expect that all the final details will be issued in the
next two weeks. What we've heard is that the overall application
process will be very simple," said Carmen Ling, head of RMB
solutions at the bank.
"The regulators are delegating due diligence or approvals to
agent banks. As an agent bank, we need to do our proper due
diligence to understand the invest pattern and size of our
clients," said Ling.
At present, there are 16 agent banks in China that can
process cross-border bond investment for foreign investors,
among which 12 are local banks. Standard Chartered is one of the
four foreign agent banks.
