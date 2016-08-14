(Repeats to wider audience with no changes to text)

By Carolyn Cohn

LONDON Aug 12 UK companies that have been dissolved or are dormant face minimal disclosure requirements and often have a pre-existing bank account. This can be used to run cash through them without ringing alarm bells at the bank, fraud specialists say.

- 9 Nov 2010: Company number 03827349, registered at UK Companies House since 1999 and named TWIC-Trans World Investment Corporation Ltd, is dissolved.

- 8 May 2012: Incorporation firm Eurofinanzza sells TWIC-Trans World Investment Corporation Ltd to Australian Bryan Cook, Eurofinanzza says. Eurofinanzza says Cook asks for the company name to change to Euro Forex Investment Ltd.

- June 2012: "EuroFX" begins to pitch to investors in China.

- July 2012: TWIC-Trans World Investment Corporation Ltd is re-incorporated as Euro Forex Investment Ltd.

EuroFX brochure makes clear that EuroFX is a brand name for Euro Forex Investment Ltd.

- July/Aug 2012: Two new companies, Euro Forex Management Ltd and Euro Forex Services (UK) Ltd are registered at Companies House. Company secretary of both firms is William Grosvenor & Partners, whose directors include David Orchard. Both Euro Forex firms are dormant. Orchard says they have no bank accounts.

- July-Nov 2012: EFIL-Euro Forex Investment Ltd is registered in the UK. It is also dormant. Firms with similar names register in New Zealand.

- Nov 2012: David Andrew Byrne is made director of Euro Forex Investment Ltd. EuroFX announces on its website that Byrne is new CEO.

- 5 Dec 2012: Euro Forex Investment Ltd says an issue of preference shares has increased its share capital to 10,005,000 pounds.

- Oct 2013: Byrne's position at Euro Forex Investment Ltd is terminated, according to Companies House. EuroFX tells investors the firm was merged into FXCAP.

- Aug 2015: FXCAP says on its website it is filing for bankruptcy.

- Apr 2016: Euro Forex Investment Ltd is compulsorily dissolved, by registrar Companies House.

