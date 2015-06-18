BRIEF-Third point LLC takes share stake in HPE, cuts in BofA
* Third point llc takes share stake of 6.0 million shares in hewlett packard enterprise co
BEIJING, June 18 China's foreign direct investment in May increased 7.8 percent to 57.4 billion yuan ($9.25 billion) from a year earlier, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.
The ministry did not provide a growth figure in dollar tems.
In the first five months of the year, FDI grew 10.5 percent from a year earlier to 331.0 billion yuan.
Non-financial outbound direct investment increased 47.4 percent to 278.4 billion yuan over the same period. ($1 = 6.2082 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tina Qiao; Editing By Nicholas Heath & Kim Coghill)
