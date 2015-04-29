(Corrects headline, changing to upper case)
BEIJING, April 29 China is considering launching
a trial scheme that would allow Chinese individuals in the
Shanghai Free Trade Zone to invest in overseas markets directly
for the first time, two sources with direct knowledge of the
matter said on Wednesday.
The programme, known as the Qualified Domestic Individual
Investor programme, or QDII2, is part of measures jointly
proposed by the Shanghai government, the central bank and
regulators to promote capital account convertibility and
international use of the yuan.
The People's Bank of China, the central bank, did not
immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
