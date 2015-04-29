(Adds detail, background)
BEIJING, April 29 China may launch a trial
scheme soon that would allow Chinese individuals in the Shanghai
Free Trade Zone to invest in overseas markets directly for the
first time, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said
on Wednesday.
The programme, known as the Qualified Domestic Individual
Investor programme, or QDII2, is among measures jointly proposed
by the Shanghai government, the central bank and regulators to
promote capital account convertibility and greater international
use of the yuan.
"Preparations (for QDII2) have been going on for two years,
and implementation should be quite soon," one source close to
the Chinese central bank told Reuters.
"Everything is ready and it's almost certain that the
programme will be launched in the first half of this year."
The People's Bank of China, the central bank, did not
immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment.
The sources said qualified individuals would be able to
invest in overseas markets without foreign exchange restrictions
but regulators may set a combined limit for how much these
investors could trade outside China.
Individuals would be required to offer certificates of their
income to prevent potential money laundering or illegal
transfers of assets, the sources said.
The long-expected QDII2 promises to give Chinese individuals
greater options to diversify investments, although limiting the
scheme to the Shanghai FTZ may check the number of people able
to access the programme, analysts have said.
Individuals are now permitted to buy a maximum equivalent of
$50,000 of foreign currency per year.
China set up the Shanghai FTZ in September 2013 as a venue
to conduct experiments in economic reforms, in particular in the
financial sector.
The government last month approved the formation of another
three free trade zones -- in the city of Tianjin, southeastern
Fujian province, and southern Guangdong province.
Beijing plans to take a giant step towards making the yuan
more convertible by extending a pilot scheme allowing the
currency to be traded with few restrictions to all its free
trade zones, before taking the scheme nationwide later this
year, sources have said.
The Qualified Domestic Individual Investor programme is
known as QDII2 to differentiate it from the Qualified Domestic
Institutional Investor programme, which is known as QDII.
