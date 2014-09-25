By Chris Vellacott
closer towards accepting China A-shares in its benchmarks after
the country failed on only two of nine criteria in a
qualification test, a senior analyst at the firm said.
Eddie Pong, FTSE's director of research and analytics, told
a briefing on Thursday that China had fallen short because of
restrictions on market access for foreigners and a settlements
system that is out of sync with international markets.
But a scheme to be introduced in October and known as
Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect will give foreigners better
access to Shanghai's A-share market through Hong Kong brokers.
That marks a "significant improvement" in allowing access to
Chinese markets, Pong said.
A-shares are the renminbi-denominated shares of companies
incorporated in mainland China and traded on the Shanghai and
Shenzhen exchanges. At present, foreign investors can only gain
access to the A-shares market through a quota system.
Chinese stocks in global indexes currently comprise domestic
shares listed in Hong Kong, or H-shares, and stocks listed in
China but denominated in U.S. or Hong Kong dollars, or B-shares.
Pong said China had also fallen short in 2013 on the quality
of financial regulation but that the country has made enough
progress since then to pass FTSE's tests on this count.
"We feel the regulator has done quite a lot of work. So now
there are only two criteria that China needs to get over the
hurdle," Pong added.
FTSE earlier this month included China's A-Shares on a list
of countries on a 'Watch List' for possible promotion to its
indexes next year.
FTSE has more than $1 trillion benchmarked against its
indexes overall, with $51 billion of ETFs tracking its emerging
equity indexes.
Rival index provider MSCI said in June it would not add
China's mainland-based A shares to its emerging equity index,
but it too has kept them on review for a possible move in 2015.
If China lifted all restrictions on investing in its stock
market, its A-shares could comprise around 15 percent of FTSE's
'emerging' index.
Combined with other Chinese share classes such as Hong
Kong-listed H shares, which account for about 17 percent of the
index, the country could, in theory, eventually account for
close to a third of the index, Pong said.
FTSE this month said it was dropping Argentina from its
frontier equity index, citing the country's stringent capital
controls, and demoting Morocco from emerging to frontier market
status.
