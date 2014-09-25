LONDON, Sept 25 Index provider FTSE is moving closer towards accepting China A-shares in its benchmarks after the country failed on only two of nine criteria in a qualification test, a senior analyst at the firm said.

Eddie Pong, FTSE's director of research and analytics, told a briefing on Thursday that China had fallen short because of restrictions on market access for foreigners and a settlements system that is out of sync with international markets.

But a scheme to be introduced in October and known as Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect will give foreigners better access to Shanghai's A-share market through Hong Kong brokers. That marks a "significant improvement" in allowing access to Chinese markets, Pong said.

A-shares are the renminbi-denominated shares of companies incorporated in mainland China and traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. At present, foreign investors can only gain access to the A-shares market through a quota system.

Chinese stocks in global indexes currently comprise domestic shares listed in Hong Kong, or H-shares, and stocks listed in China but denominated in U.S. or Hong Kong dollars, or B-shares.

Pong said China had also fallen short in 2013 on the quality of financial regulation but that the country has made enough progress since then to pass FTSE's tests on this count.

"We feel the regulator has done quite a lot of work. So now there are only two criteria that China needs to get over the hurdle," Pong added.

FTSE earlier this month included China's A-Shares on a list of countries on a 'Watch List' for possible promotion to its indexes next year.

FTSE has more than $1 trillion benchmarked against its indexes overall, with $51 billion of ETFs tracking its emerging equity indexes.

Rival index provider MSCI said in June it would not add China's mainland-based A shares to its emerging equity index, but it too has kept them on review for a possible move in 2015.

If China lifted all restrictions on investing in its stock market, its A-shares could comprise around 15 percent of FTSE's 'emerging' index.

Combined with other Chinese share classes such as Hong Kong-listed H shares, which account for about 17 percent of the index, the country could, in theory, eventually account for close to a third of the index, Pong said.

FTSE this month said it was dropping Argentina from its frontier equity index, citing the country's stringent capital controls, and demoting Morocco from emerging to frontier market status. (Reporting by Chris Vellacott; Editing by Catherine Evans)