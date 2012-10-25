SHANGHAI Oct 25 China has allowed overseas
investors to buy stakes in unlisted companies in the country
using offshore yuan, part of Beijing's efforts to promote
international use of the Chinese currency, the Shanghai
Securities News reported on Thursday, citing unidentified
officials.
The Hong Kong unit of Haitong Securities Co and
Bank of Shanghai plan to raise up to $100 million in China's
first fund under the so-called Renminbi Qualified Foreign
Limited Partner (RQFLP) scheme, initially launched in Shanghai,
the newspaper said.
The program is an extension of Shanghai's Qualified Foreign
Limited Partner (QFLP) scheme, which allows overseas investors
to buy stakes in unlisted companies using foreign currency.
The RQFLP would widen investment channels for investors
holding yuan offshore, and would also help Shanghai become an
international financial hub, according to the article.
In a bid to promote yuan's global status, China has already
allowed overseas investors to make foreign direct investment and
securities investment in China using Chinese currency held
offshore.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Eric
Meijer)