BEIJING Dec 23 Two foreign investments in
Chinese financial institutions this month suggest China will not
turn away cash from countries it has taken diplomatic or trade
measures against after blaming them for interference in its
domestic affairs.
Santander, Spain's largest bank, announced on Dec.
10 that it was buying an 8 percent stake in Chinese
state-controlled Bank of Shanghai .
Two days later, Norges Bank Investment Management, Norway's
sovereign wealth fund, was part of a consortium of cornerstone
investors that pumped $1.1 billion into asset manager Cinda's
initial public offering.
Both Spain and Norway have drawn Beijing's ire for actions
unrelated to trade and investment.
China, the world's second largest economy, often uses
undeclared trade sanctions to punish countries with which it has
diplomatic differences. But Beijing is careful not to hurt its
own economy in the process, and inbound foreign investment is
not usually affected.
"China obviously has more political sensitivities and more
political taboos than other countries" said Joseph Cheng, a
political scientist at City University of Hong Kong. "So you see
the use of economic sanctions for an unannounced objective more
often."
In 2012, amid tensions with the Philippines over a disputed
shoal in the South China Sea, China temporarily disrupted
Filipino banana imports by imposing a strict quarantine.
During a spat in 2010 over a Chinese fishing vessel that
rammed a Japanese coast guard cruiser, Japanese companies
complained that China had halted exports of rare earth minerals,
used in a range of industries including defence,
telecommunications and renewable energy. Beijing denied the
charge.
"Companies within the affected sectors in the target country
often complain to their own government," said James Reilly, a
senior lecturer at the University of Sydney who writes about
Chinese sanctions. "Chinese leaders seem to rely upon such
processes to deliver the message."
During both incidents, China publicly cited legitimate
concerns: pests, and environmental damage from illegal mining.
"It's actually relatively easy to impose short-term
restrictions on trade through a variety of excuses," said Duncan
Innes-Ker, senior China analyst at the Economist Intelligence
Unit.
Trade with Japan, China's second-largest trading partner
after the United States, has declined since 2011 as tensions
have spiraled over a groups of islands claimed by both nations,
but direct foreign investment from Japan continues to grow.
"Certainly we tend to see a lot more action on the trade
side than we do on the investment side," said Innes-Ker.
"It's a lot more painful if you do it on the investment
side."
The DALAI LAMA EFFECT
Some analysts call the undeclared sanctions "economic
bullying".
In what is called the "Dalai Lama effect," countries whose
head of state or government meet the exiled Tibetan leader see
exports to China drop 8 to 17 percent in the two years
following, according to a 2010 study by two researchers at
Germany's University of Goettingen.
In 2008, an Airbus deal was delayed when the then French
President, Nicolas Sarkozy, decided to meet the Dalai Lama. Ties
between the two nations improved only in 2010.
China has also threatened economic measures against Italy
and Germany before their top leaders met with the Tibetan
spiritual leader.
But it does not always follow through. In 2010, China
threatened but never implemented sanctions against U.S. weapons
and aerospace firms involved in a proposed $6.4 billion arms
sale to self-ruled Taiwan, including Boeing Co..
In the most recent tiff, Spain incurred Beijing's wrath
earlier this year when a court indicted China's ex-president Hu
Jintao and issued an arrest warrant for ex-president Jiang
Zemin, over accusations of genocide in Tibet. China dismissed
the charges as absurd and summoned the Spanish ambassador to
protest..
Spanish authorities have not publicly reported any soft
economic sanctions despite angry rumblings in Beijing.
The Santander deal requires formal approval from the China
Banking Regulatory Commission, but since the deal has been
publicly announced, it is likely some form of tacit approval has
been obtained, analysts say.
Santander agreed to buy out HSBC's minority stake
in the Bank of Shanghai, which it said had 98 billion euros
($133.95 billion) of assets and was the second-biggest
city-focused commercial and retail bank in the country.
Given the current state of its banking sector, China may not
be in a position to turn away investors. Domestic banks are
looking for additional private capital to help absorb an
expected surge in bad loans as economic growth slows and some
stimulus-era loans turn sour, analysts say.
NORWEGIAN RELATIONS
In 2010, Norway's diplomatic relations with China were
frozen after the Nobel Committee awarded the Nobel Peace prize
to jailed Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo.
China cancelled meetings with Norwegian officials and denied
visas to visiting dignitaries, even though Norway's government
says it has no influence over the Nobel committee.
Norwegian salmon imports dropped 52 percent, year on year,
in the first quarter of 2011. This year, salmon imports are
still down 20 percent from 2010, although overall trade has
risen.
Norway's diplomatic relations with Beijing show small signs
of improvement. Boerge Brende, Oslo's new foreign minister, met
Premier Li Keqiang in August, while still a member of the
opposition.
"It is extremely important that the relationship between
China and Norway is normalised," Brende told a Norwegian paper,
Dagens Naeringsliv, after taking office this October.
One hurdle may be the Dalai Lama's planned unofficial visit
to Norway next May.
Either way, China can expect more Norwegian cash in the
future.
Aside from the investment in Cinda, Norway's wealth fund
also received approval in October from China's foreign currency
regulator to raise the limit of its investment in Chinese
stocks, to $1.5 billion from $1 billion.
"It is high on my agenda to have a good dialogue with
China," Brende said.