BEIJING Oct 22 China's overseas direct
investment is projected to rise at least 10 percent annually for
the next five years, a trend that will soon make the country a
net capital exporter, a senior commerce ministry official said
on Wednesday.
"It's only a matter of time," said Zhang Xiangchen, an
assistant minister at the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM),
referring to when China's outbound investment will eclipse
inbound investment.
"If it doesn't happen this year, it will happen in the near
future," he added.
Speaking on Wednesday at a news conference to publicize new
regulations meant to simplify overseas investments for Chinese
companies, Zhang said the value of overseas assets held by
Chinese firms still lagged behind foreign competitors, including
in the energy and natural resource sector.
The Chinese government's push to stoke overseas investment
is part of an effort to slow the rise of its foreign currency
reserves at home, while helping domestic companies buy assets,
resources and technology overseas.
Although Chinese outbound direct investment is expected to
reach $120 billion this year, Zhang said, Chinese firms'
holdings equalled only a tenth of the assets held by American
firms and only half those held by Japanese companies.
Under the revised rules, which were first published in
September, most domestic firms will no longer need to seek
MOFCOM approval prior to making an overseas investment, but must
register the investment with regional regulators.
MOFCOM approvals only are required for non-financial
outbound investments in "sensitive countries and regions" and
"sensitive sectors." The regulator also eliminated approval
requirements for the formation of offshore special purpose
investment vehicles.
The new rules also greatly simplify approval and filing
procedures and reduce the time allowed to review overseas
investments.
Of the total 6608 overseas investments approved by MOFCOM in
2013, only 100 deals - mostly in "sensitive" sectors related to
national security - would require approval under the new
regulations, Zhang said, adding that companies have so far
reacted "very positively" to the changes.
The MOFCOM regulations follow similar rules issued by the
National Development and Reform Commission in April which
stipulate that regulatory approval only is required for
investments in excess of $1 billion or if a project involves a
sensitive country, region or sector.
China is moving to diversify its $4 trillion in foreign
exchange reserves, while reporting its slowest economic growth
since the global financial crisis. On Tuesday, China said its
economy grew 7.3 percent in the third quarter, the slowest pace
since the first quarter of 2009.
Chinese firms, including Shanghai-based conglomerate Fosun
International Ltd and Beijing-based Anbang Insurance
Group, made $74.96 billion in offshore acquisitions in the first
nine months of the year, a 21.6 percent rise from a year
earlier. Foreign direct investment amounted to $87.36 billion in
the same period.
Earlier this month, Anbang Insurance entered into an
agreement with Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc to purchase
its flagship Waldorf Astoria New York hotel for $1.95 billion.
Zhang noted that Chinese energy and mining companies hold
fewer overseas assets compared to companies from developed
countries. The energy and mining sectors accounted for 16.7
percent of Chinese companies' overseas holdings, a proportion
Zhang considered low.
"Energy and natural resources is something we need," he
said. "Importing the energy and resources we lack to manufacture
for the world's consumer is very normal."
In 2013, China's non-financial direct investment overseas
amounted to $90.17 billion, a rise of 16.8 percent from a year
earlier, according to MOFCOM statistics. Total non-financial
foreign direct investment at year's end amounted to $525.7
billion.
(Editing by Eric Meijer)