* Institutions told to stop new RQDII business via window
guidance
* Market players say move seen to limit product risk
(Adds comments, details)
HONG KONG Dec 9 China's central bank has
suspended new applications for the Renminbi Qualified Domestic
Institutional Investor (RQDII) investment scheme, sources with
direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
"Many Chinese institutions have made use of the RQDII
channel to buy yuan bonds and certificate of deposits in the
past two months," said a source at a Chinese fund house, adding
the scheme had now been suspended.
The People's Bank of China has alerted the custodian
departments of commercial banks to stop handling any new RQDII
business via window guidance, said another source at a Chinese
commercial bank.
The central bank was not immediately available for comment.
China rolled out the RQDII scheme at the end of last year to
allow domestic institutional investors to buy assets denominated
in yuan in the offshore market.
Domestic investors only aggressively entered overseas
markets recently after the central bank weakened its currency on
Aug. 11 and yields in the onshore market continued to fall.
Market players say some of the RQDII products in the market
not only buy yuan-denominated products, but dollar bonds,
options and other structured products, which has raised concerns
about the risks related to these products.
"The suspension of the RQDII channel was a bid to avoid
capital outflows on the one hand, and on the other hand to
control risks as some institutions made use of leverage or
invested in complicated products," said a fund manager at a
Chinese securities firm.
