By Michelle Chen
| HONG KONG, April 12
HONG KONG, April 12 China's foreign exchange
regulator may cut investor quotas under its Qualified Foreign
Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme if an investor does not use
up 60-70 percent of the allotment within a year after it is
approved, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on
Tuesday.
The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) is also
in the progress of reviewing and verifying the quotas of all
existing QFIIs and the clean-up is expected to be completed by
June, the sources said.
China launched the QFII scheme in 2002 and the total quota
was expanded to $150 billion last year. But investor appetite
for Chinese assets has diminished amid a slowdown in the world's
second-largest economy and as the yuan depreciated
sharply. It fell 4.5 percent against the dollar in 2015.
As of March, the outstanding amount of QFII was at $80.95
billion, only slightly higher than $80.8 billion a month earlier
and about 12 percent higher than a year ago, according to SAFE
statistics.
Global banks have started to hand back investment quotas
used to buy Chinese stocks and bonds as alternative channels for
investment in China and the sliding yuan are making this once
lucrative business unprofitable.
Asset managers have access to China through QFII or new
alternative avenues for investments such as the Shanghai-Hong
Kong Stock Connect scheme and the more flexible yuan-denominated
RQFII - so fewer need the banks as go-between.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC), the SAFE and the China
Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) held joint training
during April 9-10 to clarify various schemes through which
foreign investors can buy Chinese securities, according to
market sources.
Regulators will further reform the QFII and Renminbi QFII
(RQFII) schemes, but the two will not be merged into one as
RQFII is a crucial scheme to promote the yuan's
internationalisation, they said.
"China's inbound investment programmes are moving toward a
shared open architecture...QFII is about to become better
aligned with RQFII and it is clear to us that both programmes
will now be moving forward in tow," said Z-Ben Advisors.
The PBOC announced it would open its interbank bond market
in February and said it would scrap quotas for long-term
investors such as pension funds and charity funds.
Sources said investors can only choose one channel to enter
the interbank bond market, either via QFII/RQFII or by filing
directly to the PBOC and the implementation details will be
released within a month.
When contacted by Reuters, SAFE did not immediately respond
to a request for comment.
