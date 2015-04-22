* China set to allow daily repatriation from QFII scheme
-sources
* QFII investors currently only allowed weekly repatriation
* Change would enhance yuan convertibility
* Could boost Beijing push to have yuan in IMF reserve
basket
By Michelle Price and Lisa Jucca
HONG KONG, April 22 China is set to enhance the
convertibility of its yuan currency by allowing capital to be
taken out on a daily basis from the largest investment scheme
open to foreign investors, people with knowledge of the plans
told Reuters.
This could strengthen the global standing of the yuan and
support Beijing's push to have it included in the International
Monetary Fund's basket of reserve currencies, alongside the
dollar, euro, yen and pound.
Currently, foreign asset managers and banks investing in
Chinese stocks and bonds through the $150 billion Qualified
Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) programme can only move
capital in and out of China on a weekly basis and are therefore
restricted in their ability to manage and value funds.
But the changes now being reviewed by China's chief
executive body, the State Council, would make the yuan
convertible within the limits of the scheme and allow the
cross-border flow of billions of dollars' worth of investments
at a day's notice.
The reform could also increase the chances of Chinese
stocks being represented in global benchmarks such as the MSCI
Emerging Market Index.
The daily movement of cash in and out of China is currently
allowed under the smaller, yuan-denominated RQFII scheme, which
mainly targets a pool of yuan liquidity in offshore centres such
as Hong Kong.
One of two sources briefed by Chinese regulators said the
plan was to "align the RQFII and QFII schemes by allowing daily
liquidity", adding the change was expected "imminently".
A second source briefed by regulators said the introduction
of daily liquidity for QFII was one of several proposals being
reviewed by China's State Council and could be pushed through in
a matter of weeks.
Other reforms currently being considered, including lifting
an informal $1 billion cap on individual firms' QFII quotas,
could take longer, this person said.
The State Council did not respond to requests for comment.
RELAXATION
As of March, foreign investors such as UBS,
Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, and Fidelity had
invested $72.1 billion via the QFII programme, according to data
from China's currency regulator the State Administration of
Foreign Exchange (SAFE).
SAFE did not respond to requests for comment.
The relaxation of the rules governing the investment scheme
into China would mark a significant further opening up of the
country's capital accounts.
While foreign investors can now trade Shanghai stocks
directly via the recently-launched Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock
Connect link-up, the quota-based schemes are the only way to buy
Chinese bonds and other mainland financial products.
"QFIIs are allowed to place far larger trades when accessing
the market, so were firms able to move half a billion U.S.
dollars in and out of China at a day's notice, this is far more
than can be done through RQFII or Stock Connect and would show a
real commitment to increasing the convertibility of the yuan,"
said Stephen Baron, deputy director at investment consultancy
Z-Ben Advisors in Shanghai.
China nearly doubled the value of the 12 year-old QFII
scheme from $80 billion to $150 billion in 2013, making it the
largest of China's inbound investment programmes, compared with
RQFII's $130 billion and Stock Connect's $48 billion.
Only half of the available QFII quota is used, however, due
to the weekly liquidity constraint.
Last month, China's central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan
said the QFII scheme was not sufficiently flexible and more
reforms were planned. He did not provide specific details.
According to an investor presentation briefing given by the
China Securities Regulatory Commission last month and seen by
Reuters, these plans include "more flexibility on redemption and
repatriation" of funds invested under the existing quota-based
programmes.
The CSRC did not respond to requests for comment.
(Additional reporting by Michelle Chen and Deena Yao in Hong
Kong; Editing by Will Waterman)