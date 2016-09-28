BRATISLAVA, Sept 28 CEFC China Energy Company
Limited has asked Slovakia's central bank for approval to raise
its stake in J&T Finance Group, including banks in the Czech
Republic and Slovakia, to 50 percent from 9.9 percent, CEFC said
on Wednesday.
With CEFC raising its stake in JTFG, now majority-owned by
two Slovak businessmen, CEFC will gain access to the Czech
banking market as well as Russia, Croatia and Slovakia, a euro
zone country where JTFG owns bank Postova Banka.
JTFG said in March that CEFC would pay 980 million euros
($1.10 billion) for the 50 percent stake, subject to regulatory
approval by institutions including the Czech National Bank and
the European Central Bank.
($1 = 0.8937 euros)
(Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; editing by Jason Neely)