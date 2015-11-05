SHANGHAI Nov 5 UBS Asset Management announced
on Thursday that it has created an entity in the Shanghai free
trade zone to raise private funds in China to invest overseas
via China's Qualified Domestic Limited Partner (QDLP) scheme.
UBS said that the new company is a wholly owned foreign
enterprise that will manage Chinese investments in both
alternative and traditional overseas asset classes, with an
initial quota of $100 million.
"Our participation in the QDLP program enhances the access
to the international markets for our Chinese clients," said Ling
Xinyuan, China Chairman of UBS Asset Management, in a statement.
UBS is following other fund managers including BlackRock Inc
, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC and Man
Group PLC, all of which are using their access through
the QDLP programme to tap high net-worth Chinese individuals and
institutional investors for cash to invest overseas.
Unveiled in 2012, the QDLP licence is designed to allow
foreign alternative asset managers, namely hedge funds, to raise
funds onshore to invest offshore. The first round of licenses
was granted in 2013.
In focus is how successful the QDLP funds will be, and how
welcoming Beijing will be.
On the one hand China is trying to cautiously open its
capital account to allow more outward portfolio investment
flows, seen as key to winning greater international support for
the yuan's inclusion in the International Monetary Fund's basket
of reserve currencies, and encouraging more foreigners to hold
yuan assets.
On the other hand, China is seeing record capital outflows
as the yuan comes under depreciation pressure, and that could
ultimately complicate the short-term goal of lowering domestic
interest rates.
QDLP, along with its cousin the Qualified Domestic
Institutional Investor (QDII) programme and the Shanghai-Hong
Kong Stock Connect, all offer investors inside China the chance
to invest more outside China.
However, so far QDII and the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock
Connect have struggled to attract Chinese investors, which fund
managers have blamed on poor management and marketing, combined
with perceived superior returns at lower risk from domestic
assets.
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney)