BEIJING Oct 31 China granted $1.02 billion in
fresh combined quotas to licensed overseas institutional
investors in October, according to data released by the State
Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) on Thursday.
This increases the total quotas issued under the Qualified
Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) programme to $48.51
billion by the end of October from $47.49 billion a month
earlier. SAFE issued $4 billion in quotas in the third quarter.
Singapore's Temasek Fullerton Alpha Investments Pte Ltd
received an additional $500 million quota in October, bringing
its total to $1.5 billion.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission had granted three
QFII licenses in September, to U.S.-based Mayo Clinic, Hong
Kong-based GF International Investment Management and Guosen
Securities Management.
This brings the licences issued in the third quarter to 11
and to 34 this year. There are now 240 licencees under the
program.
October licence application results will be announced in
mid-November. Institutional investors need to apply for a
licence from the securities regulator to be eligible to seek
investment quotas from the foreign exchange regulator.