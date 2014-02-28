BEIJING/HONG KONG, Feb 28 China granted $3 billion in fresh quotas to licensed overseas institutional investors in February, data released on Friday by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) showed. A sum of $900 million was issued under the dollar-denominated Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) programme, with 12.6 billion yuan ($2.06 billion) issued under the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) programme. Institutional investors need to apply for a licence from the securities regulator to seek investment quotas from the foreign exchange regulator.