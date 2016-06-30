China developers' offshore dollar bond sales dry up as issuance curbs bite
* Experiencing delays in dollar bond approval by NDRC - developers
BEIJING, June 30 The outstanding amount of China's dollar-denominated Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) programme rose to $81.18 billion as of June 29, from $81.098 billion at the end of May, the country's foreign exchange regulator said on Thursday.
The QFII scheme was created by China to allow foreigners to invest in Chinese capital markets. (Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Experiencing delays in dollar bond approval by NDRC - developers
* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd - NAV per share as of close of business on 16 May 2017 was USD 18.74 / 14.51 GBP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: