BEIJING, July 28 The outstanding amount of China's dollar-denominated Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) programme rose to $81.38 billion at the end of July, from $81.18 billion at the end of June, the foreign exchange regulator said on Thursday.

The QFII scheme was created by China to allow foreigners to invest in its capital markets. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)