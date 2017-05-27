BEIJING May 27 The outstanding amount of China's dollar-denominated Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) programme rose to $92.72 billion as of May 26, from $90.76 billion at the end of April, the foreign exchange regulator said on Saturday.

The QFII scheme was created by China to allow foreigners to invest in Chinese capital markets. (Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong and Jenny Su; Editing by Michael Perry)