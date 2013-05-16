SHANGHAI May 16 China's foreign exchange
regulator said on Thursday it granted a net $137 million in new
investment quotas to overseas institutions in April, the
smallest monthly amount since September 2011.
The figure is a big drop from the $910 million of quotas the
State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) granted to 11
institutions in March under the Qualified Foreign Institutional
Investor (QFII) scheme.
Since last year, China has accelerated expansion of the QFII
scheme, which is a quota-based system that allows foreign
institutions to buy Chinese stocks and bonds, as part of efforts
to deepen capital markets reform.
The SAFE announcement, published on its website, did not
elaborate.
Two investors, EJS Investment Management S.A. and Taiwan's
Fuh Hwa Securities Investment Trust Co. Ltd obtained new quotas
last month. For a complete table, see