June 17 China granted licences to five overseas institutional investors in May,
allowing them to buy Chinese stocks and bonds.
The licences, under the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme, were awarded
to investors including HFT Investment Management (HK) Ltd, HSBC Global Asset Management (Taiwan)
Ltd and China Everbright Assets Management Ltd.
Overseas investors include Hong Kong subsidiaries of Chinese financial institutions.(* denotes changes)
No. QFII Name Obtained QFII Status Quota
1 UBS AG 5/23/2003 790
2 Nomura Securities Co.,Ltd. 5/23/2003 350
3 Morgan Stanley & Co. International 6/5/2003 600
Limited
4 Citigroup Global Markets Limited 6/5/2003 550
5 Goldman, Sachs & Co. 7/4/2003 300
6 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 7/30/2003 600
7 The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking 8/4/2003 600
Corporation Limited
8 ING Bank N.V. 9/10/2003 400
9 JPMorgan Chase Bank, National 9/30/2003 400
Association
10 Credit Suisse (Hong Kong) Limited 10/24/2003 600
11 Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) 12/11/2003 175
Ltd
12 Nikko Asset Management Co.,Ltd. 12/11/2003 450
13 Merrill Lynch International 4/30/2004 500
14 Hang Seng Bank Limited 5/10/2004 150
15 Daiwa Securities Capital Markets 5/10/2004 50
Co.,Ltd.
16 Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation 7/19/2004 300
17 INVESCO Asset Management Limited 8/4/2004 289
18 The Royal Bank of Scotland N.V. 9/2/2004 175
19 Société Générale 9/2/2004 250
20 Barclays Bank PLC 9/15/2004 600
21 Commerzbank AG 9/27/2004 325
22 Fortis Bank NV-SA 9/29/2004 500
23 BNP Paribas 9/29/2004 200
24 Power Corporation of Canada 10/15/2004 50
25 Credit Agricole Corporate and 10/15/2004 75
Investment Bank
26 Goldman Sachs Asset Management 5/9/2005 500
International
27 Martin Currie Investment Management 10/25/2005 120
Ltd
28 Government of Singapore Investment 10/25/2005 1000
Corporation Pte Ltd
29 PineBridge Investment LLC 11/14/2005 150
30 Temasek Fullerton Alpha Investments 11/15/2005 1000
Pte Ltd
31 JF Asset Management Limited 12/28/2005 525
32 The Dai-ichi Life Insurance 12/28/2005 250
CompanyLimited
33 DBS Bank Ltd 2/13/2006 100
34 AMP Capital Investors Limited 4/10/2006 500
35 The Bank of Nova Scotia 4/10/2006 150
36 KBC Financial Products UK Limited 4/10/2006 20
37 La Compagnie Financiere Edmond de 4/10/2006 200
Rothschild Banque
38 Yale University 4/14/2006 150
39 Morgan Stanley Investment Management 7/7/2006 450
Inc.
40 Prudential Asset Management 7/7/2006 300
(Hongkong) Limited
41 Stanford University 8/5/2006 100
42 GE Asset Management Incorporated 8/5/2006 300
43 United Overseas Bank Limited 8/5/2006 50
44 Schroder Investment Management 8/29/2006 425
Limited
45 HSBC Global Asset Management (Hong 9/5/2006 432
Kong) Limited
46 Mizuho Securities Co.,Ltd 9/5/2006 50
47 UBS Global Asset Management 9/25/2006 250
(Singapore) Ltd
48 Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management 9/25/2006 334
Company, Limited
49 Norges Bank 10/24/2006 1000
50 Pictet Asset Management Limited 10/25/2006 100
51 The Trustees of Columbia University 3/12/2008 100
in the City of New York
52 Prudential Asset Management Co.,Ltd. 4/7/2008 0
53 Robeco Institutional Asset management 5/5/2008 235
B.V.
54 State Street Global Advisors Asia 5/16/2008 50
Limited
55 Platinum Investment Company Limited 6/2/2008 150
56 KBC Asset Management N.V. 6/2/2008 210
57 Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., 7/25/2008 350
Ltd.
58 ACE INA International Holdings, Ltd. 8/5/2008 150
59 Caisse de dépt et placement du Québec 8/22/2008 200
60 President and Fellows of Harvard 8/22/2008 200
College
61 Samsung Investment Trust Management 8/25/2008 450
Co., Ltd.
62 AllianceBernstein Limited 8/28/2008 150
63 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation 8/28/2008 150
Limited
64 First State Investment Management 9/11/2008 220
(UK) Limited
65 DAIWA Asset Management Co. 9/11/2008 200
66 Shell Asset Management Company B.V. 9/12/2008 0
67 T. Rowe Price International, Inc. 9/12/2008 110
68 Credit Suisse AG 10/14/2008 300
69 UOB Asset Management Ltd 11/28/2008 50
70 ABU Dhabi Investment Authority 12/3/2008 1000
71 Allianz Global Investors Luxembourg 12/16/2008 200
S.A.
72 Capital International, Inc. 12/18/2008 100
73 Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley 12/29/2008 100
Securities Co., Ltd.
74 Hanwha Investment Trust Management 2/5/2009 238
Co., Ltd.
75 Ashmore EMM, L.L.C. 2/10/2009 25
76 DWS Investment S.A. 2/24/2009 200
77 The Korea Development Bank 4/23/2009 150
78 Woori Bank Co., Ltd 5/4/2009 50
79 Bank Negara Malaysia 5/19/2009 400
80 Lloyd George Management (Hong Kong) 5/27/2009 50
Limited
81 Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC 6/5/2009 300
82 BEA Union Investment Management 6/18/2009 100
Limited
83 The Sumitomo Trust & Banking Co., 6/26/2009 50
Ltd.
84 Korea Investment Trust Management 7/21/2009 200
Co., Ltd
85 Baring Asset Management Limited 8/6/2009 200
86 Ashmore Investment Management Limited 9/14/2009 350
87 BNY Mellon Asset Management 11/6/2009 150
International Limited
88 Manulife Asset Management (Hong Kong) 11/20/2009 300
Limited
89 Nomura Asset Management CO., LTD 11/23/2009 350
90 Tongyang Asset Management Corp. 12/11/2009 70
91 Royal Bank of Canada 12/23/2009 100
92 Aviva Investors Global Services 12/28/2009 100
Limited
93 Ivy Investment Management Company 2/8/2010 100
94 DIAM Co., Ltd. 4/20/2010 100
95 OFI Asset Management 5/21/2010 150
96 Aberdeen Asset Management Asia 7/6/2010 200
Limited
97 KB Asset Management Co., Ltd. 8/9/2010 200
98 Fidelity Investments Management (Hong 9/1/2010 300
Kong) Limited
99 Legg Mason Investments (Europe) 10/8/2010 100
Limited
100 Hong Kong Monetary Authority 10/27/2010 1000
101 Fubon Securities Investment Trust Co. 10/29/2010 250
Ltd.
102 Capital Securities Investment Trust 10/29/2010 100
Corporation
103 BMO Investments Inc. 12/6/2010 100
104 Bank Julius Bear & Co.,Ltd 12/14/2010 100
105 KTB Asset Management Co.,Ltd 12/28/2010 100
106 Lyxor Asset Management 2/16/2011 100
107 Yuanta Securities Investment Trust Co 3/4/2011 200
Ltd
108 Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. 3/18/2011 100
109 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. 5/6/2011 100
110 Cathay Securities Investment Trust 6/9/2011 100
Co., Ltd.
111 Fuh Hwa Securities Investment Trust 6/9/2011 200
Co. Ltd.
112 Comgest S.A. 6/24/2011 100
113 Amundi Hong Kong Limited 7/14/2011 100
114 BlackRock Institutional Trust 7/14/2011 100
Company, N.A.
115 Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co.LLC 8/9/2011 100
116 Monetary Authority of Singapore 10/8/2011 100
117 China Life Insurance Co., 10/26/2011 100
Ltd.Taiwan
118 Shin Kong Life Insurance Co., Ltd. 10/26/2011 100
119 Princeton University 11/25/2011 50
120 Shinko Asset Management Co., Ltd. 11/25/2011 100
121 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board 12/9/2011 600
122 Van Eck Associates Corporation 12/9/2011 100
123 Hansberger Global Investors, Inc. 12/13/2011 100
124 EARNEST Partners LLC 12/13/2011 150
125 Bank of Thailand 12/16/2011 300
126 Kuwait Investment Authority 12/21/2011 1000
127 Northern Trust Global Investments 12/21/2011 100
Limited
128 Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. 12/21/2011 100
129 The Bank of Korea 12/21/2011 300
130 Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board 12/22/2011 100
131 Korea Investment Corporation 12/28/2011 200
132 Russell Investments Ireland Limited 12/28/2011 100
133 Metzler Asset Management GmbH 12/31/2011 200
134 HI Asset Management Co., Limited. 12/31/2011 100
135 Shinhan BNP Paribas Asset Management 1/5/2012 100
Co., Ltd.
136 Stichting Pensioenfonds voor 1/5/2012 60
Huisartsen
137 National Pension Service (South 1/5/2012 100
Korea)
138 Mercuries Life Insurance Co Ltd 1/30/2012 50
139 Prudential Financial Securities 1/31/2012 70
Investment Trust Enterprise
140 Principal Global Investors LLC 1/31/2012 150
141 Hospital Authority Provident Fund 1/31/2012 100
Scheme (HK)
142 TransGlobe Life Insurance Inc. 2/3/2012 150
143 Public Mutual Berhad 2/3/2012 60
144 Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company 2/27/2012 N/A
Ltd.
145 Cathay Life Insurance Co., LTD. 2/28/2012 150
146 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 2/28/2012 100
147 Fubon Life Insurance Co. Ltd 3/1/2012 150
148 American International Assurance Co 3/5/2012 150
Ltd
149 Neuberger Berman Europe Limited 3/5/2012 100
150 Khazanah Nasional Berhad 3/7/2012 250
151 Capital Research and Management 3/9/2012 100
Company
152 Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd 3/14/2012 N/A
153 Hana Daetoo Securities Co,Ltd 3/29/2012 100
154 Genesis Asset Managers,LLP 3/30/2012 200
155 City of London Investment Management 3/30/2012 100
Co Ltd
156 JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Ltd 3/30/2012 N/A
157 Okasan Asset Management Co Ltd 3/30/2012 50
158 Prescient Investment Management Pty, 4/18/2012 50
Ltd
159 Dongbu Asset Management Co.,Ltd 4/20/2012 70
160 Janus Capital Management LLC 4/20/2012 100
161 Mizuho Asset Management Co., Ltd 4/26/2012 100
162 Henderson Global Investors Limited 4/28/2012 50
163 Eurizon Capital S.A. 5/2/2012 100
164 BOCI-Prudential Asset Management Ltd 5/3/2012 150
165 Fullerton Fund Management Company Ltd 5/4/2012 250
166 Lion Global Investors Ltd 5/7/2012 50
167 Generali Fund Management S.A. 5/23/2012 100
168 William Blair & Company LLC. 5/24/2012 100
169 Investec Asset Management Ltd 5/28/2012 N/A
170 ING Investment Management Aisa 6/4/2012 150
Pacific (Hong Kong) Ltd
171 Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co 6/4/2012 N/A
Ltd
172 BOC Group Life Assurance Co Ltd 7/12/2012 200
173 Hall Capital Partners LLC 8/6/2012 N/A
174 Board of Regents of The University of 8/6/2012 100
Texas System
175 Nan Shan Life Insurance Co Ltd 8/6/2012 200
176 Suva 8/13/2012 300
177 British Columbia Investment 8/17/2012 100
Management Corp
178 Value Partners Hong Kong Ltd 8/21/2012 100
179 Ontario Pension Board 8/29/2012 150
180 The Church Pension Fund 8/31/2012 50
181 Macquarie Bank Ltd 9/4/2012 200
182 Andra AP-fonden 9/20/2012 N/A
183 Hai Tong Asset Management (HK) Ltd 9/20/2012 100
184 IDG Capital Management (HK) Ltd 9/20/2012 60
185 Duke University 9/24/2012 50
186 Qatar Holding LLC 9/25/2012 1000
187 EFG Bank AG 9/26/2012 100
188 Cutwater Investor Services Corp 10/26/2012 100
189 OrbiMed Advisors LLC 10/26/2012 50
190 New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd 10/26/2012 50
191 BlackRock Asset Management North Asia 10/26/2012 100
Ltd
192 JPMorgan Asset Management Taiwan 11/5/2012 150
193 AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC 11/5/2012 N/A
194 CDH Investment Advisory Private 11/7/2012 200
Limited
195 Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken 11/12/2012 N/A
AB(publ)
196 Harvest Global Investments Limited 11/12/2012 100
197 Greystone Managed Investments Inc 11/21/2012 N/A
198 Uni-President Assets Management 11/21/2012 50
Corporation (Taiwan)
199 Daiwa SB Investments Ltd 11/19/2012 N/A
200 APS Asset Management Pte Ltd 11/27/2012 300
201 CITIC Securities International 12/11/2012 100
Investment Management (HK) Limited
202 Pacific Alliance Investment 12/11/2012 N/A
Management (HK) Limited
203 E Fund Management (Hong Kong) 12/11/2012 100
Co.,Limited
204 Hillhouse Capital Management Limited 12/11/2012 300
205 SinoPac Securities Investment Trust 12/13/2012 100
Co.,Ltd
206 China Asset Management (Hong Kong) 12/25/2012 100
Limited
207 East Capital AB 1/7/2013 N/A
208 First Securities Investment Trust 1/24/2013 50
Co., Ltd
209 Investec Asset Management Ltd 1/24/2013 N/A
210 UBS Global Asset Management (Hong 1/24/2013 N/A
Kong) Ltd
211 CSOP Asset Management Ltd 1/31/2013 100
212 EJS Investment Management S.A. 1/31/2013 50
213 Guotai Junan Assets (Asia) Ltd 2/21/2013 100
214 Taikang Asset Management (HK) Co Ltd 2/22/2013 100
215 CMS Asset Management (HK) Co, Ltd 2/22/2013 100
216 Hyundai Securities Co, Ltd 3/22/2013 N/A
217 ICBC (Asia) Investment Management Co 3/25/2013 N/A
Ltd
218 Asia Capital Reinsurance Group Ptd 4/11/2013 N/A
Ltd
219 AZ Fund Management S.A. 4/11/2013 100
220 Taishin Securities Investment Trust 4/27/2013 N/A
Co Ltd
*221 HFT Investment Management (HK) Ltd 5/07/2013 N/A
*222 HSBC Global Asset Management (Taiwan) 5/10/2013 N/A
Ltd
*223 Taiping Assets Management (HK) Co Ltd 5/15/2013 N/A
*224 China International Capital 5/16/2013 N/A
Corporation Hong Kong Asset
Management Ltd
*225 China Everbright Assets Management 5/30/2013 N/A
Ltd
N/A: not available
Sources: China Securities Regulatory Commission; State Administration of Foreign Exchange.
Figures for licences are as of May 30. Figures for quotas are as of May 30 and in millions
of U.S. dollars.
* - Updated information