BEIJING/HONG KONG, Feb 28 China granted nearly $3 billion in fresh quotas to licensed overseas institutional investors in February, data released on Friday by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) showed. A sum of $900 million was issued under the dollar-denominated Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) programme, with 12.6 billion yuan ($2.06 billion) issued under the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) programme. This takes the total quotas issued under the QFII programme to $52.3 billion as of Feb. 28 from $51.4 billion at the end of December, and to 180.4 billion yuan ($29.44 billion) from 167.8 billion yuan under the RQFII programme, according to SAFE data. Fidelity and Goldman Sachs Asset Management each received an additional $100 million in QFII quotas. They now have $400 million and $600 million in total, respectively. CSOP Asset Management, which in January announced the launch of the first RQFII exchange-traded fund (ETF) listed in London, received 1 billion yuan in fresh RQFII quotas in February. Its total allotment is the largest in the scheme and now stands at 35.1 billion yuan. Institutional investors need to apply for a licence from the securities regulator to seek investment quotas from the foreign exchange regulator. According to data released on Feb. 17, the Monetary Authority of Macau was among seven new QFII licences the China Securities Regulatory Commission granted in January, raising the total to 258. Five RQFII licenses were issued in January, bringing the total to 48.