BEIJING May 5 The outstanding amount of China's dollar-denominated Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) programme stood at $54.42 billion at the end of April, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said.

The outstanding amount under its Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) programme stood at 215.6 billion yuan ($34.4 billion) for the month, SAFE said in a statement on its website late last week.

For the previous month, the outstanding totals were $53.6 billion and 200.5 billion yuan, respectively.

Institutional investors need to apply for a licence from the securities regulator to seek investment quotas from the foreign exchange regulator.

($1 = 6.2593 Chinese Yuan)