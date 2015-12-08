SHANGHAI Dec 8 China has relaxed rules on how
foreign investors can use their quotas for investing in its
domestic capital markets, making it easier to transfer funds
between products, the country's foreign exchange regulator said.
The country's dollar-denominated Qualified Foreign
Institutional Investor (QFII) programme was created to allow
foreigners access to China's capital markets.
Qualified investors can now apply for either an open-end
fund quota, or other product or capital quota, according to
guidelines published on the State Administration of Foreign
Exchange website on Monday. Both new quota types ease the
transfer of funds between products.
The outstanding amount of China's QFII programme rose to
$79.10 billion as of Nov. 27, from $78.97 billion at the end of
October.
(Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Sam Holmes)