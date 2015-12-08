(Adds analyst comment)
SHANGHAI Dec 8 China has relaxed some rules
governing foreign investment in its domestic capital markets,
making it easier for offshore investors to transfer funds
between products, the country's foreign exchange regulator said.
Foreign investors under the country's Qualified Foreign
Institutional Investor (QFII) programme can now apply for two
types of investment quotas that will enable re-allocation of
funds across products, according to guidelines published on the
State Administration of Foreign Exchange website on Monday.
China's QFII programme was created to allow foreign
investors access to China's capital markets and allocates
investment quotas to approved investors.
Under the new guidelines, investors can apply for either an
open-end fund quota or a quota for other products or use of
capital, both of which will allow for the transfer of funds
between products. Previously using funds for different purposes
required regulatory approval.
"It won't have a particularly large impact. It's not an
increase in the total quota, it just provides more flexibility
on usage," said Jiahe Chen, chief strategist at Cinda
Securities.
The outstanding amount of China's QFII programme rose to
$79.10 billion as of Nov. 27, from $78.97 billion at the end of
October.
