Jan 15 China granted new investment licences to six foreign institutional
investors in December, paving the way for them to buy Chinese stocks and bonds.
The licences, under the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme, were awarded
to overseas institutions including CITIC Securities International Investment Management (HK)
Ltd, Pacific Alliance Investment Management (HK) Ltd and E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd.
No. QFII Name Obtained QFII Status Quota
1 UBS AG 5/23/2003 790
2 Nomura Securities Co.,Ltd. 5/23/2003 350
3 Morgan Stanley & Co. International 6/5/2003 600
Limited
4 Citigroup Global Markets Limited 6/5/2003 550
5 Goldman, Sachs & Co. 7/4/2003 300
6 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 7/30/2003 600
7 The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking 8/4/2003 600
Corporation Limited
8 ING Bank N.V. 9/10/2003 400
9 JPMorgan Chase Bank, National 9/30/2003 400
Association
10 Credit Suisse (Hong Kong) Limited 10/24/2003 500
11 Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) 12/11/2003 175
Ltd
12 Nikko Asset Management Co.,Ltd. 12/11/2003 450
13 Merrill Lynch International 4/30/2004 500
14 Hang Seng Bank Limited 5/10/2004 150
15 Daiwa Securities Capital Markets 5/10/2004 50
Co.,Ltd.
16 Lehman Brothers International 7/6/2004 200
17 Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation 7/19/2004 300
18 INVESCO Asset Management Limited 8/4/2004 350
19 The Royal Bank of Scotland N.V. 9/2/2004 175
20 Société Générale 9/2/2004 250
21 Barclays Bank PLC 9/15/2004 600
22 Commerzbank AG 9/27/2004 325
23 Fortis Bank NV-SA 9/29/2004 500
24 BNP Paribas 9/29/2004 200
25 Power Corporation of Canada 10/15/2004 50
26 Credit Agricole Corporate and 10/15/2004 75
Investment Bank
27 Goldman Sachs Asset Management 5/9/2005 500
International
28 Martin Currie Investment Management 10/25/2005 120
Ltd
29 Government of Singapore Investment 10/25/2005 1000
Corporation Pte Ltd
30 PineBridge Investment LLC 11/14/2005 150
31 Temasek Fullerton Alpha Investments 11/15/2005 1000
Pte Ltd
32 JF Asset Management Limited 12/28/2005 375
33 The Dai-ichi Life Insurance 12/28/2005 250
CompanyLimited
34 DBS Bank Ltd 2/13/2006 100
35 AMP Capital Investors Limited 4/10/2006 500
36 The Bank of Nova Scotia 4/10/2006 150
37 KBC Financial Products UK Limited 4/10/2006 20
38 La Compagnie Financiere Edmond de 4/10/2006 200
Rothschild Banque
39 Yale University 4/14/2006 150
40 Morgan Stanley Investment Management 7/7/2006 450
Inc.
41 Prudential Asset Management 7/7/2006 300
(Hongkong) Limited
42 Stanford University 8/5/2006 100
43 GE Asset Management Incorporated 8/5/2006 300
44 United Overseas Bank Limited 8/5/2006 50
45 Schroder Investment Management 8/29/2006 425
Limited
46 HSBC Global Asset Management (Hong 9/5/2006 450
Kong) Limited
47 Mizuho Securities Co.,Ltd 9/5/2006 50
48 UBS Global Asset Management 9/25/2006 250
(Singapore) Ltd
49 Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management 9/25/2006 350
Company, Limited
50 Norges Bank 10/24/2006 1000
51 Pictet Asset Management Limited 10/25/2006 100
52 The Trustees of Columbia University 3/12/2008 100
in the City of New York
53 Prudential Asset Management Co.,Ltd. 4/7/2008 0
54 Robeco Institutional Asset management 5/5/2008 235
B.V.
55 State Street Global Advisors Asia 5/16/2008 50
Limited
56 Platinum Investment Company Limited 6/2/2008 150
57 KBC Asset Management N.V. 6/2/2008 210
58 Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., 7/25/2008 250
Ltd.
59 ACE INA International Holdings, Ltd. 8/5/2008 150
60 Caisse de dépt et placement du Québec 8/22/2008 200
61 President and Fellows of Harvard 8/22/2008 200
College
62 Samsung Investment Trust Management 8/25/2008 450
Co., Ltd.
63 AllianceBernstein Limited 8/28/2008 150
64 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation 8/28/2008 150
Limited
65 First State Investment Management 9/11/2008 220
(UK) Limited
66 DAIWA Asset Management Co. 9/11/2008 200
67 Shell Asset Management Company B.V. 9/12/2008 0
68 T. Rowe Price International, Inc. 9/12/2008 110
69 Credit Suisse AG 10/14/2008 300
70 UOB Asset Management Ltd 11/28/2008 50
71 ABU Dhabi Investment Authority 12/3/2008 500
72 Allianz Global Investors Luxembourg 12/16/2008 200
S.A.
73 Capital International, Inc. 12/18/2008 100
74 Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley 12/29/2008 100
Securities Co., Ltd.
75 Hanwha Investment Trust Management 2/5/2009 238
Co., Ltd.
76 Emerging Markets Management, L.L.C. 2/10/2009 50
77 DWS Investment S.A. 2/24/2009 200
78 The Korea Development Bank 4/23/2009 150
79 Woori Bank Co., Ltd 5/4/2009 50
80 Bank Negara Malaysia 5/19/2009 400
81 Lloyd George Management (Hong Kong) 5/27/2009 50
Limited
82 Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC 6/5/2009 300
83 BEA Union Investment Management 6/18/2009 100
Limited
84 The Sumitomo Trust & Banking Co., 6/26/2009 50
Ltd.
85 Korea Investment Trust Management 7/21/2009 200
Co., Ltd
86 Baring Asset Management Limited 8/6/2009 200
87 Ashmore Investment Management Limited 9/14/2009 350
88 BNY Mellon Asset Management 11/6/2009 150
International Limited
89 Manulife Asset Management (Hong Kong) 11/20/2009 300
Limited
90 Nomura Asset Management CO., LTD 11/23/2009 350
91 Tongyang Asset Management Corp. 12/11/2009 70
92 Royal Bank of Canada 12/23/2009 100
93 Aviva Investors Global Services 12/28/2009 100
Limited
94 Ivy Investment Management Company 2/8/2010 100
95 DIAM Co., Ltd. 4/20/2010 100
96 OFI Asset Management 5/21/2010 150
97 Aberdeen Asset Management Asia 7/6/2010 200
Limited
98 KB Asset Management Co., Ltd. 8/9/2010 200
99 Fidelity Investments Management (Hong 9/1/2010 300
Kong) Limited
100 Legg Mason Investments (Europe) 10/8/2010 100
Limited
101 Hong Kong Monetary Authority 10/27/2010 1000
102 Fubon Securities Investment Trust Co. 10/29/2010 250
Ltd.
103 Capital Securities Investment Trust 10/29/2010 100
Corporation
104 BMO Investments Inc. 12/6/2010 100
105 Bank Julius Bear & Co.,Ltd 12/14/2010 100
106 KTB Asset Management Co.,Ltd 12/28/2010 100
107 Lyxor Asset Management 2/16/2011 100
108 Polaris International Securities 3/4/2011 100
Investment Co. Ltd.
109 Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. 3/18/2011 100
110 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. 5/6/2011 100
111 Cathay Securities Investment Trust 6/9/2011 100
Co., Ltd.
112 Fuh Hwa Securities Investment Trust 6/9/2011 100
Co. Ltd.
113 Comgest S.A. 6/24/2011 100
114 Amundi Hong Kong Limited 7/14/2011 100
115 BlackRock Institutional Trust 7/14/2011 100
Company, N.A.
116 Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co.LLC 8/9/2011 100
117 Monetary Authority of Singapore 10/8/2011 100
118 China Life Insurance Co., 10/26/2011 100
Ltd.Taiwan
119 Shin Kong Life Insurance Co., Ltd. 10/26/2011 100
120 Princeton University 11/25/2011 50
121 Shinko Asset Management Co., Ltd. 11/25/2011 100
122 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board 12/9/2011 600
123 Van Eck Associates Corporation 12/9/2011 100
124 Hansberger Global Investors, Inc. 12/13/2011 N/A
125 EARNEST Partners LLC 12/13/2011 150
126 Bank of Thailand 12/16/2011 300
127 Kuwait Investment Authority 12/21/2011 300
128 Northern Trust Global Investments 12/21/2011 100
Limited
129 Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. 12/21/2011 100
130 The Bank of Korea 12/21/2011 300
131 Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board 12/22/2011 100
132 Korea Investment Corporation 12/28/2011 200
133 Russell Investments Ireland Limited 12/28/2011 100
134 Metzler Asset Management GmbH 12/31/2011 200
135 HI Asset Management Co., Limited. 12/31/2011 100
136 Shinhan BNP Paribas Asset Management 1/5/2012 100
Co., Ltd.
137 Stichting Pensioenfonds voor 1/5/2012 60
Huisartsen
138 National Pension Service (South 1/5/2012 100
Korea)
139 Mercuries Life Insurance Co Ltd 1/30/2012 50
140 Prudential Financial Securities 1/31/2012 70
Investment Trust Enterprise
141 Principal Global Investors LLC 1/31/2012 150
142 Hospital Authority Provident Fund 1/31/2012 100
Scheme (HK)
143 TransGlobe Life Insurance Inc. 2/3/2012 150
144 Public Mutual Berhad 2/3/2012 N/A
145 Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company 2/27/2012 N/A
Ltd.
146 Cathay Life Insurance Co., LTD. 2/28/2012 150
147 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 2/28/2012 100
148 Fubon Life Insurance Co. Ltd 3/1/2012 150
149 American International Assurance Co 3/5/2012 150
Ltd
150 Neuberger Berman Europe Limited 3/5/2012 100
151 Khazanah Nasional Berhad 3/7/2012 250
152 Capital Research and Management 3/9/2012 100
Company
153 Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd 3/14/2012 N/A
154 Hana Daetoo Securities Co,Ltd 3/29/2012 N/A
155 Genesis Asset Managers,LLP 3/30/2012 N/A
156 City of London Investment Management 3/30/2012 100
Co Ltd
157 JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Ltd 3/30/2012 N/A
158 Okasan Asset Management Co Ltd 3/30/2012 50
159 Prescient Investment Management Pty, 4/18/2012 50
Ltd
160 Dongbu Asset Management Co.,Ltd 4/20/2012 N/A
161 Janus Capital Management LLC 4/20/2012 100
162 Mizuho Asset Management Co., Ltd 4/26/2012 100
163 Henderson Global Investors Limited 4/28/2012 N/A
164 Eurizon Capital S.A. 5/2/2012 N/A
165 BOCI-Prudential Asset Management Ltd 5/3/2012 150
166 Fullerton Fund Management Company Ltd 5/4/2012 250
167 Lion Global Investors Ltd 5/7/2012 N/A
168 Generali Fund Management S.A. 5/23/2012 N/A
169 William Blair & Company LLC. 5/24/2012 100
170 Investec Asset Management Ltd 5/28/2012 N/A
171 ING Investment Management Aisa 6/4/2012 150
Pacific (Hong Kong) Ltd
172 Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co 6/4/2012 N/A
Ltd
173 BOC Group Life Assurance Co Ltd 7/12/2012 200
174 Hall Capital Partners LLC 8/6/2012 N/A
175 Board of Regents of The University of 8/6/2012 100
Texas System
176 Nan Shan Life Insurance Co Ltd 8/6/2012 200
177 Suva 8/13/2012 300
178 British Columbia Investment 8/17/2012 N/A
Management Corp
179 Value Partners Hong Kong Ltd 8/21/2012 100
180 Ontario Pension Board 8/29/2012 150
181 The Church Pension Fund 8/31/2012 50
182 Macquarie Bank Ltd 9/4/2012 200
183 Andra AP-fonden 9/20/2012 N/A
184 Hai Tong Asset Management (HK) Ltd 9/20/2012 100
185 IDG Capital Management (HK) Ltd 9/20/2012 N/A
186 Duke University 9/24/2012 50
187 Qatar Holding LLC 9/25/2012 1000
188 EFG Bank AG 9/26/2012 N/A
189 Cutwater Investor Services Corp 10/26/2012 N/A
190 OrbiMed Advisors LLC 10/26/2012 N/A
191 New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd 10/26/2012 N/A
192 BlackRock Asset Management North Asia 10/26/2012 N/A
Ltd
193 JPMorgan Asset Management Taiwan 11/5/2012 N/A
194 AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC 11/5/2012 N/A
195 CDH Investment Advisory Private 11/7/2012 N/A
Limited
196 Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken 11/12/2012 N/A
AB(publ)
197 Harvest Global Investments Limited 11/12/2012 N/A
198 Greystone Managed Investments Inc 11/21/2012 N/A
199 Uni-President Assets Management 11/21/2012 N/A
Corporation (Taiwan)
200 Daiwa SB Investments Ltd 11/19/2012 N/A
201 APS Asset Management Pte Ltd 11/27/2012 N/A
*202 CITIC Securities International 12/11/2012 N/A
Investment Management (HK) Limited
*203 Pacific Alliance Investment 12/11/2012 N/A
Management (HK) Limited
*204 E Fund Management (Hong Kong) 12/11/2012 N/A
Co.,Limited
*205 Hillhouse Capital Management Limited 12/11/2012 N/A
*206 SinoPac Securities Investment Trust 12/13/2012 N/A
Co.,Ltd
*207 China Asset Management (Hong Kong) 12/25/2012 N/A
Limited
N/A: not available
Sources: China Securities Regulatory Commission; State Administration of Foreign Exchange.
Figures for licences are as of Dec. 31. Figures for quotas are as of Dec. 31 and in millions
of U.S. dollars.
* - Updated information