BEIJING, March 28 China will further improve
management and tax policies for the Qualified Foreign
Institutional Investor (QFII) programme to attract more foreign
investment into the country's capital markets, the securities
regulator said on Friday.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) also said
at a regular briefing that there was still strong demand from
institutions to join the Renminbi Qualified Foreign
Institutional Investor (RQFII) scheme, dismissing talk of
decreased applications for quotas.
"We will work together with related agencies to enhance
coordination to improve policies on foreign exchange management
and income tax," Zhang Xiaojun, spokesman of the CSRC, told
reporters.
"Against the backdrop of China's increasing economic
strength and a further opening-up of its capital markets,
there is still very big demand from foreign investors," Zhang
said.
Xiao Gang, chairman of the CSRC, said two weeks ago that
China would expand QFII quotas this year. As of end-February,
China had issued total quotas of $52.3 billion under the QFII
programme and 180.4 billion yuan ($29 billion) under the RQFII
programme, which allows investments using offshore yuan.
China also relaxed rules to allow more foreign participation
in its main stock market last week.
The QFII and RQFII schemes are the main channels of foreign
investment in China's stock markets.
