SHANGHAI, April 6 China's expansion of a quota
for investment of offshore yuan back into mainland financial
markets will be used mainly to promote Hong Kong-listed
exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the mainland stock
market, Chinese media reported on Friday.
The 50 billion yuan ($7.92 billion) expansion of the
Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII)
program, announced earlier this week, is targeted at equity
investment and not subject to previous rules stating that a
maximum 20 percent of the total RQFII quota can be invested in
equities, the official Shanghai Securities News reported, citing
a "related person in charge" at the securities regulator.
The move is designed to promote the development of Hong
Kong-listed ETFs that track the mainland A-share index or
components of it, the report said. Specific ETF offerings will
be approved by Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission.
China hopes the roll-out of ETFs will encourage stable,
long-term foreign investment, the paper quoted its source as
saying.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission announced on
Wednesday the total RQFII quota would be raised from 20 billion
yuan to 70 billion yuan, though the allocation of the increased
quota to individual fund companies licensed under RQFII will
occur gradually.
RQFII, launched in December, allows offshore yuan in Hong
Kong - accumulated mainly as a result of China's cross-border
yuan trade-settlement program - to be recycled back into
mainland financial markets.
The scheme is part of China's broader goal of promoting
greater use of its currency as an alternative to the U.S. dollar
for international trade and investment.
($1 = 6.3153 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)