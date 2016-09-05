(Adds details, comments)
* RQFII investors to be granted base quotas
* RQFII investors can seek additional quotas from SAFE
* New rules seen encouraging foreign fund inflows
HONG KONG/BEIJING, Sept 5 China's regulators on
Monday issued revised rules on foreign institutional investments
in the country's domestic securities using the yuan currency,
another step forward in opening up its markets and encouraging
more fund inflows.
Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors (RQFII)
will be given quotas no greater than a certain proportion of
their asset sizes after registration with the State
Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), the regulator said on
its website.
If the desired investment quota surpasses the base quota,
investors will need to gain approval from SAFE.
Foreign sovereign funds, central banks and monetary
authorities are not restricted by asset size and can obtain
quotas based on their investment needs.
The rules were jointly issued with the People's Bank of
China (PBOC).
Individual RQFIIs needed to previously seek approval from
SAFE for any quota to buy stocks and bonds in China and the
amount of quota was given on a case by case basis.
"This will benefit mostly asset managers whose asset sizes
are big but investment quotas are limited," said a person
familiar with RQFII investment at a Chinese asset management
firm in Hong Kong.
The RQFII rule changes came just months after Chinese
regulators revised the U.S. dollar-based QFII investment scheme
in February to raise the investment limit for foreign investors.
The RQFII programme, set up in 2011, allows financial
institutions to use offshore yuan to buy securities in mainland
China, including stocks, bonds and money market investments.
China has granted RQFII quotas to nearly 20 foreign
countries or territories, but so far only Hong Kong has used up
its 270 billion yuan ($40.44 billion) quota.
($1 = 6.6763 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Michelle Chen in Hong Kong, Yawen Chen and Elias
Glenn in Beijing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)