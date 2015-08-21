BEIJING Aug 21 China's banking regulator has issued new guidance aimed at supporting the country's so-called new Silk Road infrastructure initiative, along with regional development in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei area and the Yangtze River economic corridor that includes Shanghai.

The government said it will speed up approvals for major construction projects, according to a document released by the China Banking Regulatory Commission on Friday. (Reporting By Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Edmund Klamann)