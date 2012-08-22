SHANGHAI Aug 22 China's northeast city of
Tianjin plans to invest 1.5 trillion yuan ($236 billion) in 10
major industries over the next four years, the local government
said on its website, joining other cities in rolling out big
spending plans to boost its economy.
Tianjin plans to concentrate on the development of
petrochemicals, port equipment, new energy cars and aerospace
industries, according to an investment plan released on the
local government website on Tuesday. ()
Other sectors targeted include biotechnology, food and new
materials, the report said.
Tianjin's stimulus plans come just a day after the southwest
city of Chongqing announced a similar policy to pump 1.5
trillion yuan into seven major industries over the next three
years.
Tianjin said the plan was aimed at coping with "downward
pressure on the economy" and to promote development of new
sectors.
Both Tianjin and Chongqing did not say how the spending
would be paid for.
Changsha, the capital city of the southern province of
Hunan, last month announced a 829 billion yuan investment
stimulus project. But the plan, worth 147 percent of the city's
2011 economic output, drew scepticism as it was unclear how it
would be funded.
Despite the evident economic slowdown, China's central
government has been reluctant to authorise a repeat of the
nationwide 4 trillion yuan investment stimulus of 2008/09, as
the country is still smarting from the debt left in its wake.
Other Chinese cities to have unveiled big spending plans in
recent months include Wuhan, Ningbo and Guizhou, according to
state news agency Xinhua.