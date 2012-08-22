* Tianjin plan report fuels fiscal stimulus speculation
* Tianjin government spokesman says has no knowledge of plan
* Report is latest of a string on unfunded, multi-year
initiatives
* S&P says China has room to spend, but warns of risks
By Koh Gui Qing
BEIJING, Aug 22 China can afford to deliver a
fiscal stimulus for its sagging economy, but would risk making
bad investments, ratings agency Standard & Poor's said on
Wednesday as Chinese media fuelled speculation that a fresh
spending boost was on the way.
In its new report, S&P said a mountain of debt left behind
by a stimulus package that helped China fend off global
recession four years ago has curbed Beijing's appetite for a big
stimulus this time round.
"Inefficient spending can impair China's future growth
trend," the report said. "It could also deepen the damage of the
last round of stimulus spending by further weakening the balance
sheets of governments and commercial banks and raising future
financing costs across the economy."
S&P's comments came as local media reported that Tianjin, a
port on the northeastern coast that was one of China's two
fastest growing cities last year, was planning a multi-year
investment programme worth $236 billion.
Though it is equivalent to around 150 percent of the city's
annual economic output, the only reference to the plan was a
newspaper article on the city government's website saying it
exists.
The 1.5 trillion yuan plan envisages spending in 10 major
sectors including petrochemicals, port equipment, new energy
cars, and aerospace industries, yet a spokesman for the city
government contacted by Reuters denied any knowledge of it.
There were no details of where the cash would come from or
if it was in addition to sums already committed in official
five-year economic plans.
A day earlier there were reports that the southwest city of
Chongqing will also invest 1.5 trillion yuan into seven
industries over the next three years. Several Chongqing
officials also said they did not know of the plan.
Last month media reported Hunan's Changsha city had launched
a 829 billion yuan investment program, though there has been
nothing official on the local government's website since.
The reports have met with skepticism among analysts, and for
all the hopes that the central government will deliver a fiscal
stimulus, they warned against expecting too much at this stage.
The Chinese media has reported on a string of ambitious
investment plans in the past month - including Wuhan, Ningbo and
Guizhou - feeding talk that China is readying a giant government
spending scheme to lift an economy mired in its worst downturn
in three years, forecast to see growth cool to a 13-year low of
8 percent in 2012.
"You look at the size of some of these stimulus
announcements and it is quite clear it is almost impossible they
will all be brought to fruition," said Alistair Thornton, an
economist at IHS Global Insight.
Many analysts suspect the Tianjin plan and the others may be
no more than verbal intervention to boost market confidence.
"To a large extent, they are just plans, or more detailed
plans to five-year plans," said Ting Lu, an economist at Bank of
America-Merrill Lynch, referring to five-year economic
blue-prints that China uses to chart its growth path.
"It's not stimulus as defined by Wall Street."
Indeed, many of the industries recently highlighted by local
governments as areas of investment are those outlined in their
five-year plans, making it hard to tell if recent investment
pledges are indeed new.
And even if local governments were to attempt to
bring-forward spending to lift economic growth, they will need
approval from Beijing, as it controls the reins of bank lending
and has the last say on any big project, said Lu.
"OPENING GAMBIT"
China rescued its economy from a prolonged global recession
in 2008/09 by rolling out a 4 trillion yuan investment stimulus.
But that left 10.7 trillion yuan worth of debt racked up by
local governments to meet obligations under the national plan.
Analysts reckon a third of that may never be repaid,
saddling the state-directed banking system with a sack of sour
loans.
China's central government meanwhile is clocking up tax
receipts at record levels and can easily expand the tiny 1.5
percent of GDP it has budgeted as a fiscal deficit for 2012.
But the debts sitting in opaque local government financing
vehicles are one of the key risks spooking investors in China
and speak volumes about the funding constraints for fresh city
or provincial level borrowing.
Worse, revenues from taxes and land sales, the two main
sources of income for local governments, have also slipped as
China's economy cools, said Thornton from IHS.
The confluence of factors makes normal government spending
difficult, let alone extraordinary expenditure, he said. So
large investment plans are best interpreted as jockeying by
local governments for a slice of Beijing's funding to support
major sectors, if and when it is handed out.
"They are best viewed as an opening gambit from the local
government," said Thornton. "You are ask for five things and you
might get two."