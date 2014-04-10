SHANGHAI, April 11 China will ease restrictions
on overseas investments and scrap the need for approval for
deals below $1 billion starting from May, China's economic
planner said in a statement.
Investments below $1 billion will need only to be registered
from May 8, the National Development and Reform Commission
(NDRC), China's top economic planner, said in new rules
published on its website late on Thursday.
The relaxing of previous rules comes as Beijing pushes its
companies to expand overseas and diversify its $4 trillion
foreign exchange reserves investments.
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Fayen Wong; Editing by Paul Tait)