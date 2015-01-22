MILAN Jan 22 China's central bank is continuing
to invest in Italian companies, its governor was quoted as
saying in a leading Italian daily on Thursday, after People's
Bank of China built holdings in several Italian blue-chips over
the past year.
"We continue to buy stakes in Italian companies, but now
we're careful to remain below the 2 percent threshold so that
we're not obliged to disclose them," Zhou Xiachuan told Corriere
della Sera daily in Davos.
Regulatory filings with market watchdog Consob have revealed
that China's central bank holds stakes of around 2 percent in
Italy's biggest utility Enel, power grid Terna
, merchant bank Mediobanca, oil services firm
Saipem and telecoms group Telecom Italia.
It has also bought stakes of a little more than 2 percent in
oil major Eni, insurer Generali and carmaker
Fiat Chrysler.
Italian rules oblige investors to disclose investments of
more than 2 percent in a listed company.
Zhou said the central bank's overall investments in Italian
assets were worth around 100 billion euros ($116 billion),
including government bonds.
($1 = 0.8635 euros)
