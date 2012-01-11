SHANGHAI Jan 11 China's securities regulator has set up a protection bureau to safeguard investors in the world's third-largest stock market after the United States and Japan, according to a newspaper report.

The bureau, set up under the China Securities Regulatory Commission, will issue new regulations to protect investor interest, improve education and streamline the complaints process, China's Securities Times reported on Wednesday.

China has 165 million open stock market accounts with retail investors accounting for 8 percent of equity trading, according to the paper.

The new bureau is a response to a string of stock market scandals in recent years that have hurt domestic investors. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)