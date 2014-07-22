BRIEF-Insys therapeutics accepts resignation of Santosh Vetticaden, interim CEO
* On April 11, 2017, Insys Therapeutics accepted resignation of Santosh Vetticaden, interim chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 22 Six companies price their IPOs in Shanghai and Shenzhen:
* Sinoma Energy Conservation Ltd sets its Shanghai IPO price at 3.46 yuan ($0.56) per share, aiming to raise 276.8 million yuan (bit.ly/1ne9yUb)
* Nanjing Kangni Mechanical & Electrical Co Ltd sets its Shanghai IPO price at 6.89 yuan per share, aiming to raise 498.1 million yuan (bit.ly/1nPj2kW)
* Chongqing Chuanyi Automation Co Ltd sets its Shanghai IPO price at 6.72 yuan per share, aiming to raise 672 million yuan (bit.ly/1nec8K0)
* Changbai Mountain Tourism Co Ltd sets its Shanghai IPO price at 4.54 yuan per share, aiming to raise 302.7 million yuan (bit.ly/UodtCx)
* Guangdong Taicheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd sets its Shenzhen IPO price at 14.0 yuan per share, aiming to raise 350 million yuan (bit.ly/1kNXiG1)
* SuZhou TA&A Ultra Clean Technology Co Ltd sets its Shenzhen IPO price at 8.47 yuan per share, aiming to raise 132 million yuan (bit.ly/1o35ln9) ($1 = 6.2057 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says its wholly owned hospital investment subsidiary will invest 2.4 million yuan to jointly set up an investment JV on health industry and hold 24 percent stake in it