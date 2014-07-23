July 23 Five companies price their IPOs in
Shanghai and Shenzhen:
* Kuaijishan Shaoxing Rice Wine Co Ltd sets its Shanghai IPO
price at 4.43 yuan ($0.71) per share, aiming to raise 443
million yuan (bit.ly/1jUrbt9)
* Anhui Guozhen Environmental Protection Technology Joint
Stock Co Ltd sets its Shenzhen IPO price at 12.14 yuan per
share, aiming to raise 267.8 million yuan (bit.ly/1rqSJHD)
* Shenzhen Absen Optoelectronic Co Ltd sets its Shenzhen IPO
price at 18.43 yuan per share, aiming to raise 285.1 million
yuan (bit.ly/1r5tJ6D)
* Kangyue Technology Co Ltd sets its Shenzhen IPO price at
9.84 yuan per share, aiming to raise 164 million yuan (bit.ly/1wYCaCx)
* Beijing Sanlian Hope Shin-Gosen Technical Service Co Ltd
sets its Shenzhen IPO price at 30.66 yuan per share, aiming to
raise 409 million yuan (bit.ly/1rzNTcA)
($1 = 6.1990 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)