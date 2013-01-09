BEIJING Jan 9 China's securities regulator is
requiring underwriters and auditors of all applicants for
domestic initial public offerings to re-examine their financial
statements as part of efforts to boost the quality of listed
companies, four sources with knowledge of the plan told Reuters
on Wednesday.
The so-called self inspections will last until the end of
March, said the sources, who attended a closed door meeting
between the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and
underwriters.
Following the examinations, the CSRC will randomly select
from the nearly 900 IPO applicants to conducts its own checks,
they said.
This could mean that China's IPO market, which has been
frozen for almost three months by regulators to aid the sluggish
mainland stock market, could be put on hold until the end of
March, analysts said.
The CSRC has rolled out a series of measures in recent weeks
to ease funding pressure on the stock market, where 882
companies are queuing to be listed, meaning companies may have
to wait for up to five years to get the go-ahead for an IPO.
China has instead lowered the bar for companies to list in
Hong Kong and has encouraged firms to raise money through the
bond market and over-the-counter equity market.
Under the latest requirement, the CSRC will check
applicants' books with a focus on areas such as forged and
illegal transactions as well as loss provisions, the sources
said.
CSRC will also reject IPO applicants for the Nasdaq-style
ChiNext board who have reported a drop in profit in 2012
compared with a year earlier.
(Reporting by Shen Yan, Zhao Hongmei and Jonathan Standing;
Writing by Samuel Shen; Editing by Kazunori Takada and Richard
Pullin)