BEIJING May 22 China approved the initial
public offering of China National Nuclear Power Corp (CNNPC),
one of the country's two state nuclear reactor builders, the
securities regulator said in a statement on its official Weibo
feed.
According to the company's prospectus, which was filed on
May 4 last year, CNNPC is a unit of state-owned nuclear
developer CNNC Group, and invests, builds and operates domestic
nuclear power plants. It has 12 subsidiaries in different
regions.
The company would sell about 25 percent of its shareholding,
raising 16.25 billion yuan, to build four new nuclear power
projects, according to the prospectus.
The nuclear firm's approval was one of 23 companies to
receive the go-ahead to list on Friday, according to the China
Securities and Regulatory Commission.
(Reporting by Wang Lei; Editing by Pravin Char)