BEIJING May 22 China approved the stock market
flotation of China National Nuclear Power Corp (CNNPC), a unit
of one of the country's two state nuclear reactor builders, the
securities regulator said in a statement on its official Weibo
feed.
According to the company's prospectus filed on May 4 last
year, CNNPC is a unit of China National Nuclear Corp (CNNC)
which invests, builds and operates domestic nuclear power
plants. It has 12 subsidiaries in different regions.
The group, which owns 97 percent of CNNPC, would sell about
25 percent of its shareholding, raising 16.25 billion yuan ($2.6
billion) in order to build four new nuclear power projects,
according to the prospectus.
The nuclear firm's approval was one of 23 awarded on Friday,
according to the China Securities and Regulatory Commission.
China is aiming to raise its total nuclear capacity to 58
gigawatts by the end of 2020 from 21 GW currently, requiring
huge investments.
The China Nuclear Energy Association estimates around 100
billion yuan needs to be spent every year over the next five
years in order to meet the target.
Twenty three reactor units are in operation, with another 29
either under construction or approved.
Last year, CNNC's major rival, China General Nuclear Power
Corp, listed its subsidiary CGN Power on the Hong Kong
stock exchange, raising $3.2 billion.
($1 = 6.1972 Chinese yuan)
