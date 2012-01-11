BEIJING Jan 11 Longmaster Information & Technology Co Ltd, a Chinese developer of software such as online videoconferencing and music streaming, has been forced to pull its planned initial public share offer because it failed to attract enough institutional subscribers, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.

Longmaster is the second company in the 20-year history of the Chinese stock market to have to scrap an IPO after its formal launch, due to a failure to attract bids from the required 20 institutions during book-building. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Jason Subler; Editing by Greg Mahlich)